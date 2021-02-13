Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Hits $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Shivom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Profile

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

