Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50.

About Shoal Games (CVE:SGW)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

