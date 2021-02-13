Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock worth $1,573,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of SCVL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

