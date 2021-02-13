Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 44.7%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:AWP remained flat at $$5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 360,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

