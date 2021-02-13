Short Interest in Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Decreases By 46.6%

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALST opened at $0.18 on Friday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

