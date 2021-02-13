Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Rises By 108.7%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000.

NASDAQ ACTC opened at $25.02 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

