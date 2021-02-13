Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 82.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

