Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Grows By 110.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 14th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATIF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

