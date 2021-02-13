Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Declines By 48.7%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 93,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

