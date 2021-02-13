Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Decreases By 45.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSE BOE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 194,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,244. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

