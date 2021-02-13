Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Increases By 100.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFL remained flat at $$14.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

