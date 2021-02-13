Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Increases By 100.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFL remained flat at $$14.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
