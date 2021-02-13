Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 100.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the January 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

