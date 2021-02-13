Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 82.2%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

