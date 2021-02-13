Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 45.8%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE BEDU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 22,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,502. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $790.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

