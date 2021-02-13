Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Grows By 92.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.23. 15,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,592. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BZLFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

