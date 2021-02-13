Short Interest in BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Grows By 124.1%

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. BW Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a report on Friday, January 15th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

