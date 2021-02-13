Short Interest in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Declines By 48.0%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $987.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

