Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 105.9%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $100,427.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

