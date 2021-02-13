Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 51.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Check-Cap stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 4,881,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,942,469. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

