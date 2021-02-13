Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Declines By 51.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Check-Cap stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 4,881,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,942,469. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
