Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Grows By 100.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CHDRY stock remained flat at $$133.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $133.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.
About Christian Dior
