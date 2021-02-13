Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Grows By 100.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CHDRY stock remained flat at $$133.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $133.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Pink Shirtmaker, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brands.

