Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 107.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHSCO opened at $28.17 on Friday. CHS has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

