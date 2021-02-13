Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 100.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHEOY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487. Cochlear has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $85.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

Separately, Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

