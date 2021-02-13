Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Declines By 44.1%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 2,901,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,878. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.