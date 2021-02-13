Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expands By 100.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.49. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

