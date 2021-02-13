Short Interest in Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 100.0%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUAVF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

Dassault Aviation stock remained flat at $$1,070.00 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $684.00 and a 1-year high of $1,161.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $982.01.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.