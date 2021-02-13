Short Interest in Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 100.0%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUAVF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation stock remained flat at $$1,070.00 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $684.00 and a 1-year high of $1,161.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $982.01.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.