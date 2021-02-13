Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 100.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Digital Locations Company Profile
