Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 100.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

