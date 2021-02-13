Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Expands By 118.8%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Disco has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Get Disco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.