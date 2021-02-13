Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Expands By 100.0%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of GRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

