Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Drops By 51.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the January 14th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXG stock remained flat at $$9.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,231. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

