Short Interest in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Declines By 45.3%

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 14th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EMPW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Empower has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

