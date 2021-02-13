Short Interest in Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 48.6%

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 10,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVVTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

