Short Interest in Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Decreases By 50.0%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EXSR remained flat at $$152.00 during trading hours on Friday. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

