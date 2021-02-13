Short Interest in Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Decreases By 50.0%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:EXSR remained flat at $$152.00 during trading hours on Friday. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.