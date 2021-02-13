Short Interest in Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Drops By 50.0%

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLFG stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. Federal Life Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts.

