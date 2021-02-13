Short Interest in Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Drops By 50.0%

Federal Life Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLFG stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80. Federal Life Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
About Federal Life Group
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.