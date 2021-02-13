Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 115.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Filo Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

