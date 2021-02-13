Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Expands By 115.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Filo Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.