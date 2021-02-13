Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declines By 50.0%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,890,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 45,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE:AG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.