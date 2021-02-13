Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declines By 50.0%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,890,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 45,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
NYSE:AG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $24.01.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
