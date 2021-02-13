Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Rises By 113.5%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $616,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.