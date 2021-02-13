Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 43.9%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,335. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $75.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

