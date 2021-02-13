Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 87.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of FTXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 12,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

