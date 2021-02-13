Short Interest in Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Declines By 50.0%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $$101.05 during trading hours on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

