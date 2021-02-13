Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Declines By 43.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

