Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Declines By 44.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTFT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,034,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

