Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Grows By 111.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $910.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

