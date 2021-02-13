Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Declines By 49.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,900 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 2,154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.8 days.

GRBMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

