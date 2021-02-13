Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 49.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 14th total of 919,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 768,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

