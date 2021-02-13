Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Increases By 112.0%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $173.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

