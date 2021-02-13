Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Decreases By 51.8%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 14th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 953,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,043. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

