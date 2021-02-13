Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 111.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the January 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

