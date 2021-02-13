Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Rises By 80.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $101.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.