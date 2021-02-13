Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 106.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EMXC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $61.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

