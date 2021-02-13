Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Drops By 49.3%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 14th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. IWG has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IWGFF. Barclays began coverage on IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

